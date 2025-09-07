Drone Strike Disrupts Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport

Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport near Eilat temporarily ceased following a drone attack launched from Yemen, resulting in two injuries, as reported by Israel's Airports Authority.

After rigorous safety assessments, the airport has reopened and resumed departures and arrivals. The initial flight to Ben Gurion Airport will depart shortly as announced by authorities.

The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed the attack, citing solidarity with Palestinians. Tensions continue as Israel retaliates, striking Houthi-controlled Yemeni areas, amidst ongoing regional conflict.