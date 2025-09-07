Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport

Israel's Ramon Airport resumed operations after a drone attack from Yemen briefly halted activities. Two people were injured, and flights were temporarily suspended. The airport, located near Eilat, mostly handles domestic flights. Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility, marking heightened tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:26 IST
Drone Strike Disrupts Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport near Eilat temporarily ceased following a drone attack launched from Yemen, resulting in two injuries, as reported by Israel's Airports Authority.

After rigorous safety assessments, the airport has reopened and resumed departures and arrivals. The initial flight to Ben Gurion Airport will depart shortly as announced by authorities.

The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed the attack, citing solidarity with Palestinians. Tensions continue as Israel retaliates, striking Houthi-controlled Yemeni areas, amidst ongoing regional conflict.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Bold Health System Overhaul: 300 Doctors to be Recruited

Uttarakhand's Bold Health System Overhaul: 300 Doctors to be Recruited

 India
2
Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

 India
3
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
4
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025