Drone Strike Disrupts Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport
Israel's Ramon Airport resumed operations after a drone attack from Yemen briefly halted activities. Two people were injured, and flights were temporarily suspended. The airport, located near Eilat, mostly handles domestic flights. Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility, marking heightened tensions in the region.
Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport near Eilat temporarily ceased following a drone attack launched from Yemen, resulting in two injuries, as reported by Israel's Airports Authority.
After rigorous safety assessments, the airport has reopened and resumed departures and arrivals. The initial flight to Ben Gurion Airport will depart shortly as announced by authorities.
The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed the attack, citing solidarity with Palestinians. Tensions continue as Israel retaliates, striking Houthi-controlled Yemeni areas, amidst ongoing regional conflict.
