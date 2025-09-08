TAC Security Revolutionizes SOC 2 Compliance with Socify.ai Launch

TAC Security, a leading name in cybersecurity listed on the NSE, has launched Socify.ai, an innovative platform set to redefine SOC 2 compliance with AI-driven automation.

The platform, part of the company's ESOF Suite, supports both SOC 2 Type I and Type II assessments. It offers a security-first architecture and integrates with cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, and Azure.

The launch highlights TAC Security's dedication to expanding its market presence and investor appeal while aiming to onboard 10,000 enterprises within a year.