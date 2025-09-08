Left Menu

TAC Security Revolutionizes SOC 2 Compliance with Socify.ai Launch

TAC Security unveils Socify.ai, a new AI-driven platform transforming SOC 2 compliance with efficient automation. Redefining audit readiness, it offers cost-effective, seamless solutions for enterprises, amidst a rapidly growing global compliance market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:45 IST
TAC Security Revolutionizes SOC 2 Compliance with Socify.ai Launch
TAC Security Launches Socify.ai, a Next-Generation SOC 2 AI-Powered Compliance Automation Platform. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TAC Security, a leading name in cybersecurity listed on the NSE, has launched Socify.ai, an innovative platform set to redefine SOC 2 compliance with AI-driven automation.

The platform, part of the company's ESOF Suite, supports both SOC 2 Type I and Type II assessments. It offers a security-first architecture and integrates with cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, and Azure.

The launch highlights TAC Security's dedication to expanding its market presence and investor appeal while aiming to onboard 10,000 enterprises within a year.

TRENDING

1
India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transformation

India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transfo...

 India
2
Leadership Race Shakes Japan: Motegi Announces Candidacy Amid Political Uncertainty

Leadership Race Shakes Japan: Motegi Announces Candidacy Amid Political Unce...

 Global
3
India Poised for Semiconductor Revolution with 2D Materials Research

India Poised for Semiconductor Revolution with 2D Materials Research

 India
4
West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025