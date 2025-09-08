Left Menu

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Efforts to reopen a blocked section of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the all-weather road connecting Kashmir, have entered the final stage. After torrential weather caused landslides and closures, crews are near completion on restoring the highway. They've blasted large rocks and are moving quickly to reopen traffic.

  India

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, closed since August 26 due to adverse weather conditions, is nearing reopening. Officials announced on Monday that the final phase of restoring the 250-meter stretch has begun. This road is crucial, as it connects Kashmir to the rest of India year-round.

The highway's closure resulted from torrential rains and landslides, which caused significant blockades. Although partially reopened on August 30, it remained largely impassable for a total of 13 days. The restoration, particularly challenging at the Thard stretch, included blasting large rocks obstructing the path.

Despite progress, intermittent rain continues to challenge efforts. Over 4,000 vehicles are stranded at various points. In the interim, local authorities and the army are providing aid to affected travelers. Movements on the Mughal Road remain normal, providing some relief to the region.

