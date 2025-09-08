India's Engineering Exports: From Challenges to Opportunities

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for India to harness its strengths to convert global trade challenges into new opportunities. Speaking at the platinum jubilee of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), she noted significant changes in India's engineering export destinations over the past seventy years.

The President urged EEPC to persist in evolving and strengthening the economy with a 'Nation First' mindset. She highlighted India's production of high-quality engineering services and products at low costs as a key strength. Murmu acknowledged the growth of India's engineering exports from USD 70 billion to over USD 115 billion in the past decade, amidst challenging international trade conditions.

Murmu stated that EEPC plays a crucial role as a bridge between global markets and Indian producers. With shifts in global trade and economic orders, EEPC's responsibilities have become increasingly vital. Calling for innovation, she encouraged EEPC to advance India's position in the global value chain and become a Global Innovation Centre.