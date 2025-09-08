Left Menu

India's Engineering Exports: From Challenges to Opportunities

President Murmu emphasized India's potential to transform global trade challenges into opportunities. At EEPC's jubilee event, she highlighted India's evolving export destinations and urged the council to fortify the nation's economy. She called for leveraging India's capabilities to innovate and lead in global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:29 IST
India's Engineering Exports: From Challenges to Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for India to harness its strengths to convert global trade challenges into new opportunities. Speaking at the platinum jubilee of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), she noted significant changes in India's engineering export destinations over the past seventy years.

The President urged EEPC to persist in evolving and strengthening the economy with a 'Nation First' mindset. She highlighted India's production of high-quality engineering services and products at low costs as a key strength. Murmu acknowledged the growth of India's engineering exports from USD 70 billion to over USD 115 billion in the past decade, amidst challenging international trade conditions.

Murmu stated that EEPC plays a crucial role as a bridge between global markets and Indian producers. With shifts in global trade and economic orders, EEPC's responsibilities have become increasingly vital. Calling for innovation, she encouraged EEPC to advance India's position in the global value chain and become a Global Innovation Centre.

TRENDING

1
Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

Lifeline on Tracks: Special Train Service Amid Highway Closure

 India
2
BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

 India
3
Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

Floods Turn Punjab Farms into Testing Ground for Resilient Maize

 India
4
Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

Volkswagen Unifies Indian Tech Operations under One Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025