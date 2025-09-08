Left Menu

Modi's GST Overhaul Sparks Economic Optimism

The Narendra Modi government's reduction in GST rates is poised to revitalize the economy, generate jobs, and reduce inflation. With a new two-tier tax structure, the tax reforms aim to ease burdens on citizens and promote transparency, fueling optimism for India's economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:27 IST
Modi's GST Overhaul Sparks Economic Optimism
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts introduced by the Narendra Modi administration are expected to significantly bolster India's economy, according to BJP national spokesperson Zafar Islam. Announced on September 3, the GST Council has approved a revamped tax regime with two key rate levels of 5% and 18%, which will take effect from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri.

In a press conference held at the Maharashtra BJP office, Islam highlighted how these tax reforms are designed to sustain long-term economic growth and maintain inflation at bay. He reflected on the transition from the economic struggles faced during the previous UPA government to the robust economic standing under Modi's leadership, marking India's rise to being one of the world's top five economies.

The latest GST reforms prioritize the needs of common citizens and the middle class, aiming to reduce financial burdens on families and businesses of all sizes. Zafar Islam emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's focus remains on 'development politics' for the inclusive prosperity of all societal segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

