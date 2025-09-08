BRICS Summit Focuses on Trade Stability Amid Global Turmoil

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the necessity of a stable, predictable trade environment during a virtual BRICS summit, amid global concerns over U.S. tariff policies.

Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to protecting the international trading system's core principles, advocating for resilient and reliable supply chains.

The summit, convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, addressed trade disruptions sparked by U.S. tariffs, with Jaishankar emphasizing fair and transparent economic practices and urging BRICS to exemplify these values in trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)