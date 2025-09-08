BRICS Summit Focuses on Trade Stability Amid Global Turmoil
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for a stable and predictable trade environment at the BRICS summit, highlighting India's commitment to protecting the foundational principles of non-discriminatory, rules-based norms amid global trade tensions. The summit, hosted by Brazil, addressed trade disruptions linked to U.S. tariffs.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the necessity of a stable, predictable trade environment during a virtual BRICS summit, amid global concerns over U.S. tariff policies.
Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to protecting the international trading system's core principles, advocating for resilient and reliable supply chains.
The summit, convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, addressed trade disruptions sparked by U.S. tariffs, with Jaishankar emphasizing fair and transparent economic practices and urging BRICS to exemplify these values in trade relations.
