Left Menu

BRICS Summit Focuses on Trade Stability Amid Global Turmoil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for a stable and predictable trade environment at the BRICS summit, highlighting India's commitment to protecting the foundational principles of non-discriminatory, rules-based norms amid global trade tensions. The summit, hosted by Brazil, addressed trade disruptions linked to U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:55 IST
BRICS Summit Focuses on Trade Stability Amid Global Turmoil
trade
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the necessity of a stable, predictable trade environment during a virtual BRICS summit, amid global concerns over U.S. tariff policies.

Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to protecting the international trading system's core principles, advocating for resilient and reliable supply chains.

The summit, convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, addressed trade disruptions sparked by U.S. tariffs, with Jaishankar emphasizing fair and transparent economic practices and urging BRICS to exemplify these values in trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Set to Inaugurate Milestone Railway Line in Mizoram

Modi Set to Inaugurate Milestone Railway Line in Mizoram

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes in Narela: Boy Loses Life in Chhajja Collapse

Tragedy Strikes in Narela: Boy Loses Life in Chhajja Collapse

 India
3
Premier League 2025 Hall of Fame Shortlist Revealed

Premier League 2025 Hall of Fame Shortlist Revealed

 United Kingdom
4
Haryana's ERSS-112: A Technological Revolution in Emergency Response

Haryana's ERSS-112: A Technological Revolution in Emergency Response

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025