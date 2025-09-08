Left Menu

China Urges Economic Unity with India Against US Tariffs

Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong criticized US tariffs on India and called for stronger economic ties between China and India to counter this policy. Emphasizing partnership, Xu highlighted the shared challenges of terrorism and the potential for mutual economic growth. The ambassador encouraged cooperative development to enhance bilateral relations.

China Urges Economic Unity with India Against US Tariffs
  • Country:
  • India

China has expressed strong opposition to the Trump administration's tariff policy, which imposes a 50 percent duty on Indian goods. Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong deemed the tariffs 'unfair and unreasonable' and urged for strengthened economic collaboration between India and China to face this challenge.

Ambassador Xu called for joint efforts with the international community, including New Delhi, to combat terrorism, noting that both India and China suffer from its impact. He underscored that important consensus on boundary issues and bilateral ties remains unaffected by external influences.

Critiquing the US tariff policy, Xu stated that tariffs are being used as 'weapons' to levy excessive costs on other nations. He noted the importance of economic cooperation between the emerging economies of China and India, stressing mutual support and shared growth as paths to navigating global trade dynamics.

