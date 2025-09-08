Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal

Heathrow Airport faced a significant disruption as Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated following an unspecified incident on Monday. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the scene.

Officials urged travelers to steer clear of Terminal 4 while staff provided assistance to affected passengers. The airport assured the public that further information will be released as the situation develops.

Despite the closure of Terminal 4, operations at Heathrow's other terminals continued without interruption, maintaining normal service at Europe's one of most active air travel hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)