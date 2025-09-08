Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal
Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 has been shut down and evacuated due to an incident. Emergency services are on site, and passengers are advised not to travel to the terminal. Operations at other terminals remain unaffected, with updates promised as soon as possible via social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Heathrow Airport faced a significant disruption as Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated following an unspecified incident on Monday. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the scene.
Officials urged travelers to steer clear of Terminal 4 while staff provided assistance to affected passengers. The airport assured the public that further information will be released as the situation develops.
Despite the closure of Terminal 4, operations at Heathrow's other terminals continued without interruption, maintaining normal service at Europe's one of most active air travel hubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India Mumbai Incident Shakes Runway Safety
Traffic Policeman Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Delhi
Tragic Drowning Incident in Gujarat's Swollen Saraswati River
Ganesh Immersion Procession Incident: Journalists Harassed by Dhol Tasha Troupe Members
Fire Incident Sparks Safety Concerns Over Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter