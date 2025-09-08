Left Menu

Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal

Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 has been shut down and evacuated due to an incident. Emergency services are on site, and passengers are advised not to travel to the terminal. Operations at other terminals remain unaffected, with updates promised as soon as possible via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heathrow Airport faced a significant disruption as Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated following an unspecified incident on Monday. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the scene.

Officials urged travelers to steer clear of Terminal 4 while staff provided assistance to affected passengers. The airport assured the public that further information will be released as the situation develops.

Despite the closure of Terminal 4, operations at Heathrow's other terminals continued without interruption, maintaining normal service at Europe's one of most active air travel hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

