Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare
Terminal 4 at London's Heathrow Airport was temporarily closed following a hazardous material scare. After thorough assessments by emergency crews, the terminal was deemed safe and reopened. The disruption was managed promptly, with flights continuing to depart, mirroring a past incident that caused significant delays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 01:23 IST
One of London's Heathrow Airport terminals, temporarily closed due to a hazardous material scare, has now reopened after emergency services declared it safe.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, expressed regret over the disruption, assuring passengers via social media that measures were in place to maintain flight schedules.
Incident response included specialist London Fire Brigade crews assessing the scene, while around 20 individuals received medical checks. Videos circulating online showed waiting passengers, similar to a previous energy-related halt in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
