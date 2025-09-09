Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

One of London's Heathrow Airport terminals, temporarily closed due to a hazardous material scare, has now reopened after emergency services declared it safe.

Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, expressed regret over the disruption, assuring passengers via social media that measures were in place to maintain flight schedules.

Incident response included specialist London Fire Brigade crews assessing the scene, while around 20 individuals received medical checks. Videos circulating online showed waiting passengers, similar to a previous energy-related halt in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)