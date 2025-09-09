Left Menu

Heathrow Terminal 4 Reopens After Hazardous Materials Scare

London's Heathrow Airport Terminal 4 was evacuated due to a 'possible hazardous materials incident.' The terminal has since reopened after being declared safe. The disruption affected both European and long-haul routes, with paramedics treating 21 individuals. No harmful substances were found during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Earlier on Monday, one terminal at London's Heathrow Airport was evacuated following a 'possible hazardous materials incident.' Authorities have since declared the area safe, allowing the terminal to reopen, the airport announced.

Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, apologized for the inconvenience and reassured passengers via social media that efforts were underway to maintain scheduled flight operations. Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade stood down its response after deploying specialist crews to assess the situation.

Terminal 4, which handles both European and long-haul flights, saw 21 people treated by paramedics, with one hospitalized, according to the city's ambulance service. The Metropolitan Police searched the area but found no hazardous substances. Despite the temporary closure, flights continued to depart, according to Heathrow's website.

