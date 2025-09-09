Left Menu

Infrastructure Crisis: Restoring Vital Roads and Bridges After Devastating Floods in Jammu and Kashmir

Nearly 12,000 km of roads suffered damage in recent floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Restoration efforts are underway, with officials prioritizing key stretches. The Deputy Chief Minister called for audits of bridge designs to prevent future infrastructure failures.

In the wake of devastating floods and landslides, nearly 12,000 kilometers of roadways, including the crucial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, have been damaged in Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is working tirelessly to restore these vital transport links, with reconstruction of the Udhampur-Ramban stretch nearing completion.

Anil Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, reported on the scale of damage while briefing Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The National Highway Authority of India confirmed that out of 105 bridges, three were significantly damaged but have now been repaired, and traffic on the Dhar-Udhampur stretch will resume one-way from Tuesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister demanded a design audit of all bridges following the unexplained collapse of the Seri-Kath Bridge. Authorities have been urged to complete all restoration work promptly, with severe penalties for non-compliance by contractors. Some areas have seen temporary road restorations, with further work ongoing to revitalize the region's transport infrastructure.

