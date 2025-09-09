KLM Faces Disruption Amid Ground Crew Strikes

The Dutch airline KLM has announced the cancellation of 100 flights scheduled for Wednesday, following a strike action by the company's ground crew, impacting around 27,000 passengers. The strike, confirmed by a KLM spokesperson and reported by the Dutch News Agency ANP, is a result of ongoing labor disputes within the company.

Following last week's negotiations, KLM reached an agreement with several labor unions; however, dissension continues as not all unions agreed to the proposal. A follow-up strike has been planned for next Wednesday, September 17, further extending the potential for disruptions.

As the labor dispute remains unresolved, two unions have declared their intention to proceed with the strikes, marking a significant challenge for KLM in maintaining its regular flight schedule amidst this unrest.

