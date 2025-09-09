Left Menu

KLM Faces Disruption Amid Ground Crew Strikes

KLM is set to cancel 100 flights on Wednesday due to a two-hour strike by its ground crew, affecting 27,000 passengers. Labor disputes continue as certain unions plan additional strikes over a collective labor agreement, despite some progress with other unions.

Updated: 09-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:07 IST
KLM Faces Disruption Amid Ground Crew Strikes
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch airline KLM has announced the cancellation of 100 flights scheduled for Wednesday, following a strike action by the company's ground crew, impacting around 27,000 passengers. The strike, confirmed by a KLM spokesperson and reported by the Dutch News Agency ANP, is a result of ongoing labor disputes within the company.

Following last week's negotiations, KLM reached an agreement with several labor unions; however, dissension continues as not all unions agreed to the proposal. A follow-up strike has been planned for next Wednesday, September 17, further extending the potential for disruptions.

As the labor dispute remains unresolved, two unions have declared their intention to proceed with the strikes, marking a significant challenge for KLM in maintaining its regular flight schedule amidst this unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

