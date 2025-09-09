NTBCL Launches Phase Two: Elevating the DND Flyway

Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) has announced the launch of the second phase of its upgradation programme for the DND Flyway.

This Rs 6 crore initiative receives board approval and builds on the first phase, which covered 60% of crucial carriageway improvements.

The current phase will concentrate on micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection, and vital infrastructure works essential for the safety and smooth operation of this key transport corridor.

Completion is targeted for January 2026; however, some temporary disruptions could occur.

The company clarifies it has no windfall profits and continues to manage significant debt challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)