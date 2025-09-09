Left Menu

NTBCL Launches Phase Two: Elevating the DND Flyway

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) has announced the launch of the second phase of its upgradation programme for the DND Flyway.

This Rs 6 crore initiative receives board approval and builds on the first phase, which covered 60% of crucial carriageway improvements.

The current phase will concentrate on micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection, and vital infrastructure works essential for the safety and smooth operation of this key transport corridor.

Completion is targeted for January 2026; however, some temporary disruptions could occur.

The company clarifies it has no windfall profits and continues to manage significant debt challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

