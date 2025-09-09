NTBCL Launches Phase Two: Elevating the DND Flyway
Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited initiates the second phase of upgrades for the DND Flyway. With a focus on improving infrastructure and safety, this phase aims to ensure long-term durability. The project is expected to finish by January 2026, addressing crucial transport needs for daily commuters.
Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) has announced the launch of the second phase of its upgradation programme for the DND Flyway.
This Rs 6 crore initiative receives board approval and builds on the first phase, which covered 60% of crucial carriageway improvements.
The current phase will concentrate on micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection, and vital infrastructure works essential for the safety and smooth operation of this key transport corridor.
Completion is targeted for January 2026; however, some temporary disruptions could occur.
The company clarifies it has no windfall profits and continues to manage significant debt challenges.
