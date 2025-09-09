Car Manufacturers Cut Prices Following GST Rate Reduction
Honda Cars India and Jeep India announce significant price cuts on popular models in response to the recent GST rate reduction. Customers will benefit from price reductions of up to Rs 95,500 on Honda models and up to Rs 4.8 lakh on Jeep models, effective September 22. This move is expected to boost sales.
Honda Cars India has announced a significant reduction in vehicle prices, with cuts of up to Rs 95,500. This move comes in response to the recent reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, aimed at transferring the benefit to the customer.
Starting from September 22, prices of Honda's compact sedan Amaze will reduce by up to Rs 95,500, while the City model will see a decrease of Rs 57,500, and the Elevate model by Rs 58,400.
Similarly, Jeep India has announced an ex-showroom price reduction across its lineup including Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee, with discounts ranging from Rs 1.26 lakh to nearly Rs 4.8 lakh. This adjusted pricing will also take effect at all Jeep dealerships nationwide from September 22, coinciding with the new GST rate implementation.
