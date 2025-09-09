Left Menu

Mumbai's Auto Drivers Stalled in EV Transition Amid Infrastructure Hurdles

A study reveals that while 85% of Mumbai's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are aware of electric vehicles (EVs), they face hurdles in adoption due to poor charging infrastructure, high costs, and limited financing. The government is working on expanding EV infrastructure and addressing financial challenges to boost clean mobility adoption.

A new report highlights that a significant 85% of Mumbai's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are aware of electric vehicles (EVs), but many remain unable to switch due to inadequate charging infrastructure, elevated costs, and scarce financing options.

The study, titled ''Wheels of Change: Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers,'' was released by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, underscoring the key barriers faced by drivers as they navigate the transition to clean mobility.

Despite awareness, 62% cited poor charging infrastructure as the primary obstacle, with 60% noting high initial costs. The government is committed to expanding charging networks and exploring innovative financing to accelerate EV adoption and ensure the transition is both ambitious and fair.

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

