Mumbai's Auto Drivers Stalled in EV Transition Amid Infrastructure Hurdles

A new report highlights that a significant 85% of Mumbai's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are aware of electric vehicles (EVs), but many remain unable to switch due to inadequate charging infrastructure, elevated costs, and scarce financing options.

The study, titled ''Wheels of Change: Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers,'' was released by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, underscoring the key barriers faced by drivers as they navigate the transition to clean mobility.

Despite awareness, 62% cited poor charging infrastructure as the primary obstacle, with 60% noting high initial costs. The government is committed to expanding charging networks and exploring innovative financing to accelerate EV adoption and ensure the transition is both ambitious and fair.

(With inputs from agencies.)