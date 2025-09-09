Left Menu

Southern Railway Urges Passengers to Prioritize Safety on Suburban Trains

Southern Railway has intensified awareness and enforcement efforts to prevent trespassing and unsafe travel on suburban trains. The railway reported 228 fatalities from trespassing between January and August 2025. Passengers are advised to use designated crossings and adhere to safety instructions for a secure travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:40 IST
Southern Railway Urges Passengers to Prioritize Safety on Suburban Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Southern Railway has issued a renewed call for passenger safety, urging commuters to refrain from trespassing and engaging in unsafe travel behavior on suburban trains.

In its latest press release, the railway underscored the strengthening of awareness initiatives and enforcement actions—ranging from posters to digital campaigns—to curb the alarming trend.

Grim statistics reveal that 228 individuals have lost their lives due to trespassing from January to August 2025. To address this, Southern Railway is enhancing the presence of staff and advocating for the use of safe crossing methods such as Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and subways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

 India
2
Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

 India
3
Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

 India
4
EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025