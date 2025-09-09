Southern Railway Urges Passengers to Prioritize Safety on Suburban Trains

Southern Railway has issued a renewed call for passenger safety, urging commuters to refrain from trespassing and engaging in unsafe travel behavior on suburban trains.

In its latest press release, the railway underscored the strengthening of awareness initiatives and enforcement actions—ranging from posters to digital campaigns—to curb the alarming trend.

Grim statistics reveal that 228 individuals have lost their lives due to trespassing from January to August 2025. To address this, Southern Railway is enhancing the presence of staff and advocating for the use of safe crossing methods such as Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and subways.

(With inputs from agencies.)