Telangana CM Pushes for Infrastructure Boost in Hyderabad

In a bid to accelerate infrastructure development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. Reddy pressed for the swift approval of works on the northern part of the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad, emphasizing that 90 percent of the land acquisition for this segment is already complete.

The Chief Minister further sought the central government's nod for the Detailed Project Report of RRR's southern part, prepared according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' guidelines. Additionally, he requested the sanctioning of a 12-lane greenfield road connecting the proposed Future City in Hyderabad to the Machilipatnam port, traversing through Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the pending projects from the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Reddy advocated for permissions to construct an elevated corridor on the Mannanur-Srisailam highway. Responding positively, Gadkari assured Reddy of deploying ministry officials to Hyderabad to deliberate on these pivotal infrastructure initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)