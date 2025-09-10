Left Menu

South Korea Struggles with Worker Repatriation from US after Immigration Raid

South Korea faces challenges in repatriating Korean workers detained in the U.S. after an immigration raid in Georgia. The foreign ministry is working to expedite their return, stating the difficulties of utilizing a plane for repatriating the hundreds of detained workers. Efforts are ongoing to resolve the situation swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:46 IST
South Korea Struggles with Worker Repatriation from US after Immigration Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is facing significant hurdles in repatriating workers detained in the United States following a large-scale immigration raid in Georgia. The foreign ministry announced these difficulties, highlighting the complications of arranging transport by plane for the affected individuals.

The ministry has issued a statement detailing their commitment to expedite the return of these workers, emphasizing the challenges involved in the process. The statement comes after reports of the workers being held following the raid, sparking concerns about their welfare.

Efforts are underway to address this situation as quickly as possible, reflecting the ministry's urgency to resolve the complex logistical and diplomatic challenges involved in the workers' repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
2
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
3
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
4
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025