South Korea Struggles with Worker Repatriation from US after Immigration Raid

South Korea is facing significant hurdles in repatriating workers detained in the United States following a large-scale immigration raid in Georgia. The foreign ministry announced these difficulties, highlighting the complications of arranging transport by plane for the affected individuals.

The ministry has issued a statement detailing their commitment to expedite the return of these workers, emphasizing the challenges involved in the process. The statement comes after reports of the workers being held following the raid, sparking concerns about their welfare.

Efforts are underway to address this situation as quickly as possible, reflecting the ministry's urgency to resolve the complex logistical and diplomatic challenges involved in the workers' repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)