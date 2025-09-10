Fashion Spotlight: Flipkart's Game-Changer for D2C Brands

Flipkart, India's e-commerce giant, has unveiled 'Fashion Spotlight,' a program designed to boost digital-first fashion brands from Tier 2+ regions. Launching ahead of the 2025 festive season, this initiative aims to onboard 50 fashion brands initially, expanding to 500 by the year's end.

By providing a robust platform integrating features like video cataloguing and virtual try-ons, 'Fashion Spotlight' seeks to overcome the hurdles of discovery and distribution that many brands face. The program offers curated discovery, iterative product feedback, and guaranteed visibility without gatekeeping constraints.

Flipkart's strategic move aligns with evolving consumer trends, such as increased interest in local and climate-appropriate fashion. 'Fashion Spotlight' is built to serve this growing market, offering a launchpad for regional entrepreneurs and amplifying their reach to millions of online shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)