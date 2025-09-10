Odisha Accelerates EV Transition with Ambitious Policy by 2025

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards bolstering electric vehicle adoption by unveiling its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy-2025. The draft policy, which was notified by the transport department, sets an ambitious target of achieving 50% electric vehicles in new registrations by 2030.

With strategic interventions designed to encourage EV adoption, the policy seeks to expand the range of eligible vehicles and introduce incentives for private investment in charging infrastructure. These efforts are in line with the central government's Net Zero 2070 carbon-neutrality goals.

To further galvanize EV adoption, the state is set to enhance existing incentives for electric vehicles, particularly in the transport sector. The policy will also establish a Rs 15 crore fund dedicated to research and development in the EV sector, underlining Odisha's commitment to sustainable transport solutions.