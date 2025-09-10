Left Menu

Odisha Accelerates EV Transition with Ambitious Policy by 2025

The Odisha government unveiled the draft Electric Vehicle Policy-2025, aiming for 50% of new vehicle registrations to be electric by 2030. The policy, complementing national decarbonisation efforts, offers various incentives for electric vehicles, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and bolstering EV adoption across the state.

  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards bolstering electric vehicle adoption by unveiling its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy-2025. The draft policy, which was notified by the transport department, sets an ambitious target of achieving 50% electric vehicles in new registrations by 2030.

With strategic interventions designed to encourage EV adoption, the policy seeks to expand the range of eligible vehicles and introduce incentives for private investment in charging infrastructure. These efforts are in line with the central government's Net Zero 2070 carbon-neutrality goals.

To further galvanize EV adoption, the state is set to enhance existing incentives for electric vehicles, particularly in the transport sector. The policy will also establish a Rs 15 crore fund dedicated to research and development in the EV sector, underlining Odisha's commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

