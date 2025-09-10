Samruddhi Expressway Safety Incident Sparks Concerns
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation clarified that aluminium nozzles, mistaken for nails, were used for repairs on the Samruddhi Expressway. This caused tyre punctures for several vehicles. The incident raised safety concerns after viral videos claimed a lack of barricading during high-speed traffic maintenance.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has explained that aluminium nozzles, initially mistaken for nails by motorists, were used to fill cracks on the Samruddhi Expressway. This follows reports that tyres of at least three vehicles were punctured.
Videos taken by motorists went viral, showing sharp objects in the road. MSRDC's statement clarified that the nozzles were part of 'epoxy grouting' maintenance on a small section of the expressway.
Though traffic was diverted, some vehicles entered the area after work concluded, puncturing their tyres. The highway police observed no injuries. MSRDC announced fines for the contractor's inadequate safety measures, while local police noted the breach of a barrier by a vehicle.
