Left Menu

Samruddhi Expressway Safety Incident Sparks Concerns

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation clarified that aluminium nozzles, mistaken for nails, were used for repairs on the Samruddhi Expressway. This caused tyre punctures for several vehicles. The incident raised safety concerns after viral videos claimed a lack of barricading during high-speed traffic maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:58 IST
Samruddhi Expressway Safety Incident Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has explained that aluminium nozzles, initially mistaken for nails by motorists, were used to fill cracks on the Samruddhi Expressway. This follows reports that tyres of at least three vehicles were punctured.

Videos taken by motorists went viral, showing sharp objects in the road. MSRDC's statement clarified that the nozzles were part of 'epoxy grouting' maintenance on a small section of the expressway.

Though traffic was diverted, some vehicles entered the area after work concluded, puncturing their tyres. The highway police observed no injuries. MSRDC announced fines for the contractor's inadequate safety measures, while local police noted the breach of a barrier by a vehicle.

TRENDING

1
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025

 India
2
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Competition

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Competition

 Global
3
India-Mauritius Economic Ties: Navigating Challenges Amidst Global Instability

India-Mauritius Economic Ties: Navigating Challenges Amidst Global Instabili...

 India
4
Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controversy

Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025