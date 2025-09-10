Left Menu

Dubai Property Expo: A Revolution in Real Estate Investment

Dubai's biggest property expo, organized by NKN Media, showcased the city's booming real estate market. Inaugurated by Ankur Aggarwal, with Bollywood stars in attendance, the event emphasized sustainable innovation and investment opportunities, reinforcing Dubai as a global investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:08 IST
Dubai Property Expo: A Revolution in Real Estate Investment
Image Credit: ANI
Dubai played host to its largest property expo yet, as NKN Media organized the event at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Held on September 6, 2025, the expo was inaugurated by Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, with Bollywood personalities Arbaaz Khan and Salman Yusuff Khan lending their star power to the occasion. The expo attracted investors and industry professionals eager to explore the thriving Dubai real estate market.

Ankur Aggarwal, a former Chartered Accountant from Delhi, showcased his company's portfolio, which marries sustainable innovation with modern architecture. His vision transforms properties into both landmarks and investment opportunities. At the expo, he insisted that Dubai is 'not just a market, but a revolution,' enticing global investors with its potential. The event featured over 50 exhibitors offering investment options, including off-plan properties, golden visa benefits, and promising annual returns of 10-15%. Attendees delved into BNW Developments' luxurious villas and cutting-edge towers, reinforcing Dubai's status as a premier real estate investment hub.

The event successfully combined business and glamour, leveraging Bollywood's presence to attract a diverse audience. By its conclusion, the expo reinforced Dubai's prominence in global real estate, opening up avenues for international investment and collaboration. Ankur Aggarwal's leadership is a testament to the focus on sustainable, high-value projects that underpin Dubai's growth narrative.

