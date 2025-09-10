Left Menu

Airfloa Rail Technology Gears Up for IPO to Boost Indian Railways

Airfloa Rail Technology Limited is launching its IPO on September 11, 2025, with a size of ₹ 91.10 crore. The proceeds will enhance manufacturing capabilities and address working capital needs. Positioned in railways, aerospace, and defense sectors, Airfloa benefits from India's infrastructure investments and modernization initiatives.

Airfloa Rail Technology Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 11, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹ 91.10 crore, which will strengthen its manufacturing infrastructure and address working capital needs. Shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The planned issue size includes 65,07,000 equity shares priced between ₹ 133 and ₹ 140 each. The allocation comprises anchor investors, institutional buyers, and individual investors. The company's strong financial performance in FY25 — featuring a 61.26% revenue growth, an EBITDA margin of 24.61%, and a PAT margin of 13.28% — underscores its potential.

Chairman Venkatesan Dakshinamoorthy expressed confidence in leveraging Airfloa's strong foundation and extensive order book to enhance growth. Director Mohit Baid highlighted the potential arising from India's infrastructure investments and modernization efforts, emphasizing Airfloa's strategic position.

