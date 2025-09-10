Left Menu

India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

India is actively negotiating trade agreements with the US, EU, New Zealand, and Australia, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Discussions include addressing tariff issues imposed by the US. Relations with the US are also part of a broader strategy to enhance bilateral trade partnerships and investment opportunities.

In a bold move to invigorate global trade ties, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has announced active negotiations for a free trade agreement with key global players such as the United States and the European Union. These talks aim to dismantle trade barriers and strengthen economic alliances.

Alongside these discussions, India engages in negotiations with New Zealand and prepares for the second phase of a trade pact with Australia. Current agreements with Mauritius, the UK, UAE, and others underscore India's commitment to expanding its international trade footprint.

The ongoing negotiations with the US, complicated by increased import duties on Indian goods, remain a priority. Despite temporary setbacks, optimistic sources suggest substantial progress towards concluding a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, emphasizing the natural and strategic partnership between India and the US.

