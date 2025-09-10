Unrest in Nepalgunj: LPAI Recalls Trucks Amid Tensions

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has been compelled to recall 310 trucks and tankers destined for Nepal, laden with petrol, diesel, LPG, and other crucial goods. This decision followed civil unrest in Nepalgunj, which prompted a curfew, according to officials on Wednesday.

Currently, 225 trucks remain parked at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Rupaidiha, holding goods of significant value. They are slated for dispatch to Nepal once normalcy returns. Sudhir Sharma, in charge of the ICP, stated that LPAI's chairman, Jayant Singh, swiftly mandated the withdrawal of all vehicles on Tuesday upon learning about the situation.

Sharma acknowledged the successful retrieval of vehicles with the support of police, SSB, and Nepalese security forces. He emphasized the importance of this recall after a customs office near the Nepalgunj ICP was set ablaze, preventing potential incidents involving the fuel-loaded vehicles.

