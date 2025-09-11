Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category

Amid heightened diplomatic tensions, South Korea and the United States are currently in discussions to establish a new visa category for Korean workers. The talks follow a controversial U.S. immigration raid that resulted in the detention of 475 workers at a Hyundai Motor site, spurring diplomatic efforts from Seoul.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun engaged with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the plight of about 300 South Korean workers who were detained at an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia. Assurances have been reportedly made that those released will not encounter re-entry issues, signaling a move to ease overseas operations for Korean businesses.

The incident has cast a spotlight on visa restrictions that challenge Korean companies' capacity to oversee U.S. operations, revealing underlying tensions in international employment policies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and State Department have yet to comment on the ongoing negotiations.