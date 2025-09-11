Left Menu

Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category

South Korea and the United States are negotiating a new visa category for Koreans, following a U.S. immigration raid that detained 475 workers at a Hyundai site. South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has assured that those released will not face re-entry penalties, aiming to ease diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 05:47 IST
Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid heightened diplomatic tensions, South Korea and the United States are currently in discussions to establish a new visa category for Korean workers. The talks follow a controversial U.S. immigration raid that resulted in the detention of 475 workers at a Hyundai Motor site, spurring diplomatic efforts from Seoul.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun engaged with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the plight of about 300 South Korean workers who were detained at an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia. Assurances have been reportedly made that those released will not encounter re-entry issues, signaling a move to ease overseas operations for Korean businesses.

The incident has cast a spotlight on visa restrictions that challenge Korean companies' capacity to oversee U.S. operations, revealing underlying tensions in international employment policies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and State Department have yet to comment on the ongoing negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Mexico City mayor says gas tanker explosion has killed three people and injured 70, reports AP.

Mexico City mayor says gas tanker explosion has killed three people and inju...

 Global
2
Mexico's Bold Tariff Strategy Targets Asian Imports Amid US Trade Tensions

Mexico's Bold Tariff Strategy Targets Asian Imports Amid US Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Political Unrest in America: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Political Unrest in America: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Mexico City

Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Mexico City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025