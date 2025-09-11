Reckitt and PATH-CHRI Launch Tech Accelerator to Revolutionize Maternal and Child Health in India
Reckitt partners with PATH and CHRI to introduce the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator. This initiative encourages innovators to develop solutions for maternal and child health, focusing on underserved communities. Five winning innovations will be supported to enhance health outcomes in India.
In a pioneering effort to enhance maternal and child health in India, Reckitt has joined forces with PATH and the Centre for Health Research and Innovation (CHRI) to launch the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator. This initiative aims to harness the power of innovation and technology to transform healthcare delivery for mothers and children, particularly in underserved regions.
The accelerator emphasizes early health and development interventions during the crucial first 1,000 days of life. By providing a platform for innovators, it seeks to empower mothers, caregivers, frontline workers, and health systems to deliver improved health outcomes. Notably, the initiative is part of India's broader mission towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', focusing on universal health coverage and a resilient tech-enabled health system.
Slated to have a significant impact, the top five innovations will be awarded and implemented in collaboration with Plan India. The goal is to enhance maternal and child health outcomes in marginalized communities, aligning closely with government schemes like Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. Reckitt's Executive Vice President, Gaurav Jain, emphasized the importance of bridging the innovation-impact gap to create scalable solutions that reach every corner of the nation.
