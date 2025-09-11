Kashmir's Fruit Express: Railways Launch Parcel Vans Amid Highway Closure
The Indian Railways has started operating two parcel vans to transport fruits from Kashmir to Jammu and Delhi. This initiative aims to support the horticulture sector after disruptions caused by road closures due to adverse weather conditions. The new rail services offer a reliable alternative for moving Kashmiri apples to national markets.
In a significant move to support Kashmir's horticulture sector, the Indian Railways will launch two parcel vans dedicated to transporting fruits from Kashmir to Jammu and Delhi, as announced by officials on Thursday.
This development comes as a relief to the region, grappling with losses from the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to severe weather conditions. The rail service provides a new logistical lifeline for the transport of the Valley's celebrated horticultural products.
Starting Thursday, these vans will depart from Budgam station, carrying seasonal Kashmiri apples to key national markets. This initiative marks a strategic shift in how local produce is moved, reducing reliance on unpredictable road routes and offering a promising boost to the local economy.
