Left Menu

Kashmir's Fruit Express: Railways Launch Parcel Vans Amid Highway Closure

The Indian Railways has started operating two parcel vans to transport fruits from Kashmir to Jammu and Delhi. This initiative aims to support the horticulture sector after disruptions caused by road closures due to adverse weather conditions. The new rail services offer a reliable alternative for moving Kashmiri apples to national markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:09 IST
Kashmir's Fruit Express: Railways Launch Parcel Vans Amid Highway Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support Kashmir's horticulture sector, the Indian Railways will launch two parcel vans dedicated to transporting fruits from Kashmir to Jammu and Delhi, as announced by officials on Thursday.

This development comes as a relief to the region, grappling with losses from the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to severe weather conditions. The rail service provides a new logistical lifeline for the transport of the Valley's celebrated horticultural products.

Starting Thursday, these vans will depart from Budgam station, carrying seasonal Kashmiri apples to key national markets. This initiative marks a strategic shift in how local produce is moved, reducing reliance on unpredictable road routes and offering a promising boost to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

 India
2
Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

 Global
3
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025