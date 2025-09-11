Left Menu

Kashmir's Apple Crisis: Nature Wrecks Havoc on Harvest Season

Apple growers in Indian Kashmir face severe losses this season due to floods and road closures disrupting harvest transport. Losses could reach up to 7 billion rupees as landslides close the vital highway since August 26. Rising costs and deteriorating produce add to the crisis for farmers and truckers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:57 IST
Kashmir's Apple Crisis: Nature Wrecks Havoc on Harvest Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple growers in Indian Kashmir are grappling with potentially catastrophic losses, as flooding and highway closures during peak harvest season disrupt operations, according to concerned farmers and industry officials.

Landslides have closed the highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar since August 26, estimated to cause losses of up to 7 billion rupees. This vital route's blockage has left queues of trucks stranded, while heavy rains have led to deadly floods. As a result, costs are escalating dramatically, with packaging prices soaring, exacerbating pressures on growers.

India's apple production is largely concentrated in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As less than 2% of the produce is exported, mainly to Bangladesh and Nepal, the domestic market is suffocating under the weight of these logistical nightmares. The Indian Railways' initiative to offer a dedicated parcel service to Delhi from mid-September brings a glimmer of hope to the disillusioned growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clash

Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clas...

 Germany
2
Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

 Global
3
Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

 India
4
Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025