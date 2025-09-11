Kashmir's Apple Crisis: Nature Wrecks Havoc on Harvest Season

Apple growers in Indian Kashmir are grappling with potentially catastrophic losses, as flooding and highway closures during peak harvest season disrupt operations, according to concerned farmers and industry officials.

Landslides have closed the highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar since August 26, estimated to cause losses of up to 7 billion rupees. This vital route's blockage has left queues of trucks stranded, while heavy rains have led to deadly floods. As a result, costs are escalating dramatically, with packaging prices soaring, exacerbating pressures on growers.

India's apple production is largely concentrated in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As less than 2% of the produce is exported, mainly to Bangladesh and Nepal, the domestic market is suffocating under the weight of these logistical nightmares. The Indian Railways' initiative to offer a dedicated parcel service to Delhi from mid-September brings a glimmer of hope to the disillusioned growers.

