Cupid Ltd Expands Global Presence with Strategic Stake in Mansam

Cupid Ltd, a healthcare products manufacturer, has signed a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Saudi Arabia's luxury fragrance brand Mansam. This move aligns with Cupid's strategy to diversify its global brand and tap into the growing luxury market, reflecting trends in lifestyle and consumption.

On Thursday, Cupid Ltd, renowned for its healthcare products, announced a pivotal acquisition strategy by signing a term sheet to purchase a strategic stake in Mansam, a premier fragrance brand based in Saudi Arabia.

This strategic investment marks a significant shift in Cupid Ltd's expansion plans as they leverage a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management Limited, broadening their international footprint by diversifying into emerging market sectors.

Mansam, launched in 2022, combines authentic Arabian heritage with worldwide sophistication, aiming to establish its prominence in both regional and global markets. Cupid's investment aligns with lifestyle and luxury growth trends in rapidly expanding economies.

