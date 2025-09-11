Inflation and Interest Rates: A Tipping Point?

Inflation figures for August have surpassed expectations, highlighting a 0.4% rise from July, reaching an annual increase of 2.9%, the largest in seven months. Despite this surge, analysts forecast that the Federal Reserve will proceed with a much-discussed interest rate cut next week, amid labor market challenges.

Economists had predicted a 0.3% rise in consumer prices, but the current data raises the specter of stagflation, especially considering recent labor market declines. The lingering impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs is expected to heighten price levels as pre-tariff inventory reserves dwindle. Business indicators have been warning of impending price hikes.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander U.S. Capital Markets, stresses that further tariff-induced inflation is inevitable. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI saw a consistent rise of 0.3%, matching expectations. With the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, a rate cut aimed at achieving a 2% inflation target is widely anticipated. Core PCE inflation estimates suggest an ongoing acceleration, compounding the economic complexity.