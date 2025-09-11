Left Menu

Alstom Powers Ahead: Battery Trains Revolutionize Global Traction

Alstom is pioneering battery-powered trains globally, supplying New Zealand with cutting-edge technology. While India remains largely electrified, Alstom is ready to adapt as needed. With manufacturing bases in Gujarat and Coimbatore, Alstom supports both local and international markets, emphasizing their leadership in rail technology and commitment to innovation.

The momentum for battery-powered trains is gaining speed globally, with Alstom at the forefront of this technological shift, according to Champak Panda, Managing Director of Alstom India's Rolling Stock & Components division. Alstom is set to supply lightweight aluminium articulated battery-driven trains for a New Zealand project, valued at EUR538 million.

Panda noted Alstom's close collaboration with Indian Railways on multiple projects, including high-speed train technologies and signalling solutions. While India's rail network is extensively electrified, Alstom remains prepared to provide battery-based solutions if required. Alstom's capabilities extend to offering their global technologies locally in India.

The company's facility in Coimbatore, Asia's largest component manufacturing site, will produce traction systems for 16 battery trains over the next three years. The unit exports 60-65% of its output, with plans to expand its project capacity by 2026. Alstom's engagement in India's Gati Shakti initiative aims to increase train speeds, showcasing their commitment to rail technology advancement.

