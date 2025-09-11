Patanjali vs. Dabur: The Chyawanprash Ad War

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited has appealed in the Delhi High Court against a single judge's decision to halt their allegedly disparaging advertisements targeting Dabur Chyawanprash.

The appeal, to be seen by Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, challenges a July 3 ruling. The original order accused Patanjali of making disparaging claims in its advertisements.

The court earlier mandated Patanjali to withdraw or modify certain statements in its TV and print ads that imply other chyawanprash manufacturers, specifically Dabur, lack the expertise to produce genuine chyawanprash.

