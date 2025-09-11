Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Bijnor
A fatal collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district resulted in the deaths of Usman and Anas. The accident occurred on Noorpur road, injuring a couple on another bike. The victims were rushed to a health center, with Usman and Anas declared dead.
A tragic motorcycle collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district led to the deaths of two men and injuries to a couple on Thursday, according to police reports. The accident unfolded on Noorpur road.
Nahataur SHO Dheeraj Nagar stated that Usman, aged 28, and his cousin Anas, 22, collided with another bike near Chak turn. The crash caused severe injuries to all involved.
The injured were quickly transported to a nearby community health center, where doctors declared Usman and Anas dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.
