IMF and Ukraine: Shaping a New Financial Path Amidst Conflict

The International Monetary Fund is collaborating with Ukrainian authorities to develop a new lending program. Facing fiscal challenges due to Russia's invasion, Ukraine requested this program to succeed its existing $15.6 billion support framework. Discussions focus on macroeconomic policies, financing strategies, and fiscal measures for stability and sustainability.

Updated: 11-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:28 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is actively working with Ukraine to create a new lending program, following the country's request amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. This was confirmed by IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, as Ukraine utilizes a significant portion of its budget to fund its defense efforts and seeks further financial assistance from Western allies to manage essential expenses such as pensions and public sector salaries.

Ukraine currently operates under a $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility, receiving around $10.6 billion in support. However, the country's financial needs exceed this amount due to the continued conflict and infrastructure damages. Bloomberg highlighted a discrepancy of approximately $10 billion to $20 billion in Ukraine's mid-term financing needs.

IMF's focus is on transitioning to a new support program, Kozack stated, with discussions set to address Ukraine's fiscal requirements and assumptions related to the ongoing war. The IMF emphasizes expenditure restraint, revenue mobilization, and securing external financing to ensure stability over the coming years, targeting needs beyond 2025.

