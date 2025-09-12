Left Menu

Kerala's KSRTC: A Resilient Shift from Financial Turmoil to Triumph

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that KSRTC has significantly recovered from financial difficulties through effective leadership and an innovative workforce. Modernization and innovative strategies have boosted its revenue. The corporation's new features and state-of-the-art buses are attracting more commuters, achieving record revenue gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:01 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the revival of the state road transport corporation, KSRTC, attributing its turnaround to 'imaginative leadership' and a 'dedicated workforce'.

Vijayan emphasized that comprehensive modernization, various innovative measures, and reinstatement of services have led to record revenue gains for KSRTC.

The introduction of travel cards, UPI facilities, live tracking, and advanced buses has increased public appeal and boosted the corporation's earnings significantly, earning praise for KSRTC's officials and employees.

