Kerala's KSRTC: A Resilient Shift from Financial Turmoil to Triumph

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the revival of the state road transport corporation, KSRTC, attributing its turnaround to 'imaginative leadership' and a 'dedicated workforce'.

Vijayan emphasized that comprehensive modernization, various innovative measures, and reinstatement of services have led to record revenue gains for KSRTC.

The introduction of travel cards, UPI facilities, live tracking, and advanced buses has increased public appeal and boosted the corporation's earnings significantly, earning praise for KSRTC's officials and employees.