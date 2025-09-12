Left Menu

Celebrating Giants: Lifetime Achievement and Future Visions in India's CE Industry

Industry leaders Anand Sundaresan and Vivekanand Vanmeeganathan honored for their contributions in shaping India's construction equipment landscape, alongside discussions on innovation and sustainability at the Equipment India Awards and RAHSTA Awards, emphasizing the need for technological adoption and future-ready policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:38 IST
India's Construction Equipment Bestsellers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony that showcased the best of India's construction equipment sector, Anand Sundaresan of Ammann India was honored with the Equipment India Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. A standing ovation marked the occasion as Sundaresan accepted the award with a heartfelt dedication to his family, colleagues, and the entire industry.

Vivekanand Vanmeeganathan, Managing Director of Caterpillar India, was named Person of the Year, recognized for leading Caterpillar through India's expanding infrastructure landscape. The event also highlighted the significance of technological innovation, with Pratap Padode of ASAPP Info Global and Sandeep Singh of Tata Hitachi urging the industry to embrace automation and sustainability to align with government initiatives.

Awards for innovation and excellence included recognitions for companies like Ajax Engineering and Tata Hitachi, while the RAHSTA Awards celebrated achievements in roads and transport. The event also hosted discussions on future-proofing India's roads with sustainable practices, underscoring the momentum in the country's economic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

