Celebrating Giants: Lifetime Achievement and Future Visions in India's CE Industry

In a ceremony that showcased the best of India's construction equipment sector, Anand Sundaresan of Ammann India was honored with the Equipment India Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. A standing ovation marked the occasion as Sundaresan accepted the award with a heartfelt dedication to his family, colleagues, and the entire industry.

Vivekanand Vanmeeganathan, Managing Director of Caterpillar India, was named Person of the Year, recognized for leading Caterpillar through India's expanding infrastructure landscape. The event also highlighted the significance of technological innovation, with Pratap Padode of ASAPP Info Global and Sandeep Singh of Tata Hitachi urging the industry to embrace automation and sustainability to align with government initiatives.

Awards for innovation and excellence included recognitions for companies like Ajax Engineering and Tata Hitachi, while the RAHSTA Awards celebrated achievements in roads and transport. The event also hosted discussions on future-proofing India's roads with sustainable practices, underscoring the momentum in the country's economic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)