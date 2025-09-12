Bharat Unplugged: Celebrating Unfiltered Voices from India's Heartland

Mumbai witnessed the launch of Bharat Unplugged, a pioneering live storytelling platform by NewsReach, under the Crafting Bharat initiative, supported by HT Media Group. The platform aims to amplify stories often left unheard, bringing together artists, changemakers, and storytellers.

The debut event in Mumbai featured prominent speakers who embodied the evening's theme of 'Unfiltered, Unheard, Unstoppable.' Notable personalities shared narratives of perseverance and innovation, inspiring attendees with tales of transformation and resilience.

Renowned speakers such as Arvind Ola and Hiren Shah discussed entrepreneurship and resilience, while Dr. Karthik Narayanan showcased technological advancements in drone and aerospace innovations. The event, curated by FeverFm, aims to root storytelling deeply within India, fostering inspiration and communal growth.

