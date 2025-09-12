Emerging Markets Resilient Amid Political and Economic Shifts

Emerging market stocks are positioned for an impressive performance this week, however, Turkey's market faces stress due to political and economic instability. Lingering close to a two-month low, Turkish stocks have been negatively impacted by political crackdowns against President Erdogan's opposition, raising concerns about Turkey's fragile democratic state.

Meanwhile, Russia's rouble is enduring its worst week of the year amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the central bank's decision to consider lowering interest rates. As Russia contends with economic stagnation and threats of increased Western sanctions, its budget deficit continues to widen.

Amidst these regional pressures, Chinese equities draw strength from domestic AI optimism, bolstering their market performance. In contrast, Romania grapples with economic hurdles and faces potential downgrades in credit ratings due to fiscal shortfalls. Nonetheless, emerging market equities collectively posted gains, buoyed by expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve shifting investor focus from U.S. assets.