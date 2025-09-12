Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns
Federal Reserve officials are contemplating interest rate cuts amid rising stagflation concerns, according to recent data showing weakening hiring and steady inflation. As the central bank's meeting approaches, employment data reveals significant job losses and a spike in unemployment, shifting focus from inflation to the job market.
Federal Reserve officials are poised to cut interest rates next week amid increased concerns about stagflation, revealed by recent indicators showing persistent hiring weaknesses and waning inflation worries.
This shift began in summer, with dissent from two Fed governors advocating for rate cuts due to job market risks, emphasizing a cooling economy that risks job losses.
August saw the unemployment rate rise to 4.3%, while revised data showed job losses back in June, making these developments pivotal for the central bank's upcoming decision-making.
