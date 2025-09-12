Left Menu

GST Rate Cut Fuels Demand Surge for TVS Motor's New Scooter

TVS Motor Company anticipates increased demand in light of a recent GST rate cut for the automobile industry. The company, which recently launched a 150 cc scooter targeting younger riders, is prepared for this demand surge. TVS holds strong market positions in both internal combustion and electric vehicle segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:34 IST
GST Rate Cut Fuels Demand Surge for TVS Motor's New Scooter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company is poised to capitalize on a potential demand boost triggered by a reduction in GST rates for the automobile industry, a company official revealed on Friday.

In response to the tax rate drop from 28% to 18%, TVS Motor has launched a new 150 cc scooter aimed at younger consumers, with plans to meet increased consumer interest.

Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor's Senior VP of Commuter and EV Business, highlighted the company's readiness to address the surge, drawing attention to its extensive manufacturing capacity across various locations.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Heal...

 India
2
Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

 India
3
Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

 India
4
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025