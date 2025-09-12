GST Rate Cut Fuels Demand Surge for TVS Motor's New Scooter

TVS Motor Company is poised to capitalize on a potential demand boost triggered by a reduction in GST rates for the automobile industry, a company official revealed on Friday.

In response to the tax rate drop from 28% to 18%, TVS Motor has launched a new 150 cc scooter aimed at younger consumers, with plans to meet increased consumer interest.

Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor's Senior VP of Commuter and EV Business, highlighted the company's readiness to address the surge, drawing attention to its extensive manufacturing capacity across various locations.