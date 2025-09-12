Left Menu

Inflation on the Rise: August Sees Uptick in Prices

Retail inflation in August increased to 2.07% from 1.61% the previous month, driven by the rise in prices of vegetables, meat, and fish. The annual food inflation over the year was at (-)0.69%. The Reserve Bank's inflation target remains at 4%, with a 2% margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:17 IST
Inflation on the Rise: August Sees Uptick in Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In August, retail inflation witnessed a slight uptick, rising to 2.07% from July's 1.61%, as revealed by government data. The increase is primarily tied to higher prices for vegetables, meat, and fish.

Comparatively, the inflation rate, based on the consumer price index for August 2024, stood at 3.65%. The National Statistics Office disclosed that the annual food inflation from August 2024 to August 2025 recorded a decline of 0.69%.

Factors such as vegetables, meat, fish, oils, and personal care contributed to the rise in headline inflation for August 2025. The Reserve Bank continues to target a 4% inflation rate with a permissible margin fluctuation of 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth Concerns

Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth...

 India
2
Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

 Global
3
Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

 India
4
Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025