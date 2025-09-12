Left Menu

Modern Diagnostic's IPO Moves Forward after Regulatory Nod

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited gets approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, setting the stage for its IPO. The company plans to issue 41 lakh shares to fund equipment, working capital, and debt repayment. This step aims to enhance growth and strengthen its financial position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:51 IST
Modern Diagnostic's IPO Moves Forward after Regulatory Nod
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited, a prominent player in India's healthcare testing sector, has received regulatory approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a key milestone in its path to an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company aims to release 41 lakh new equity shares, each valued at ₹10, to bolster its capital. The funds generated will be allocated towards acquiring medical equipment, meeting working capital needs, repaying certain debts, and general corporate objectives. This financial strategy is designed to improve operational efficiency and support the company's expansion goals.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will act as the Registrar to the Issue. Modern Diagnostic continues to provide pathology and radiology services with cutting-edge technology, ensuring precise diagnostic results.

TRENDING

1
Rural Service Camps in Rajasthan to Empower Villages with Government Services

Rural Service Camps in Rajasthan to Empower Villages with Government Service...

 India
2
China's Vice Premier Engages in Economic Talks

China's Vice Premier Engages in Economic Talks

 China
3
India's Future Football Stars Set for SAFF U17 Championship

India's Future Football Stars Set for SAFF U17 Championship

 India
4
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Challenges Global Tariffs on India's Growth

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Challenges Global Tariffs on India's Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025