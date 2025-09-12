Modern Diagnostic's IPO Moves Forward after Regulatory Nod
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited gets approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, setting the stage for its IPO. The company plans to issue 41 lakh shares to fund equipment, working capital, and debt repayment. This step aims to enhance growth and strengthen its financial position.
- Country:
- India
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited, a prominent player in India's healthcare testing sector, has received regulatory approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a key milestone in its path to an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The company aims to release 41 lakh new equity shares, each valued at ₹10, to bolster its capital. The funds generated will be allocated towards acquiring medical equipment, meeting working capital needs, repaying certain debts, and general corporate objectives. This financial strategy is designed to improve operational efficiency and support the company's expansion goals.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will act as the Registrar to the Issue. Modern Diagnostic continues to provide pathology and radiology services with cutting-edge technology, ensuring precise diagnostic results.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Challenges Global Tariffs on India's Growth
India's Future Football Stars Set for SAFF U17 Championship
Strengthening Ties Through Technology: India and Myanmar Army Collaborate
Sebi board eases FPI entry into Indian capital markets with the introduction of a single window access to boost inflows: Chairman.