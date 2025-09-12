Left Menu

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML Limited and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) have signed an MoU to foster innovation in defence and aerospace. The collaboration aims to advance research, support academic programs, and facilitate industry immersion, strengthening India's self-reliance in these critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BEML Limited and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), key players in India's defence ecosystem, have officially joined hands to drive innovation in defence and aerospace industries.

The formal Memorandum of Understanding was signed by BEML Executive Director M G G Raju and DIAT Dean Sangeeta Kale, with top executives from BEML, including Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy, and DIAT Vice-Chancellor B H V S Narayana Murthy witnessing the collaboration.

This partnership is poised to undertake cutting-edge research in frontier technologies, facilitate postgraduate and doctoral education, and foster policy papers and studies. It will also provide immersive industry experiences for DIAT scholars, announced Roy, emphasizing its role in bolstering India's security and competitiveness globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

