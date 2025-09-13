Mizoram's Milestone: PM Modi Inaugurates First Railway Line

In a historic stride for Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state's first railway line, linking Aizawl with Delhi via the Rajdhani Express. This significant infrastructure move is poised to transform connectivity and logistics in the region.

The ambitious Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, starting its journey from 2008-09 sanction to a 2015 construction launch, stands as a testament to engineering excellence. It features a series of 45 tunnels and numerous bridges, including Bridge No 144, the tallest pier railway bridge in the country.

This new link promises not just enhanced travel options but also improved freight logistics, directly impacting the supply of essential goods and boosting tourism and employment. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for several developmental projects in Mizoram, signaling a comprehensive upliftment of the region's economy and infrastructure.

