India and EU Push Forward on Trade Agreement
India and the European Union are actively working towards a balanced and beneficial free trade agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed India's commitment during meetings with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen. The 13th round of negotiations aims to unlock substantial opportunities for both parties.
India and the European Union are moving forward with efforts to finalize a mutually beneficial free trade agreement, as confirmed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and European Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen visited India to propel ongoing negotiations. This marked the 13th round of discussions between the two parties.
Minister Goyal expressed optimism after hosting the meeting, emphasizing India and the EU's dedication to forging a balanced agreement. Goyal anticipates unlocking significant opportunities on both sides, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue.
