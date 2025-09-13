Mizoram Celebrates Historic Connection to India's Railway Network

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma hailed the state's entry onto the national railway map as a transformative milestone, emphasizing its long-term socio-economic benefits. His remarks came during the inauguration of Mizoram's first railway line and the launching of the state's inaugural Rajdhani Express, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Lalduhoma celebrated the new railway line as a technical marvel that transcends beyond mere infrastructure development. He lauded its role in fostering national integration, economic resilience, and investment in the future of Mizoram's children. The 51.38 km stretch of railway represents a triumph over challenging terrain.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his commitment to North Eastern development and cooperative federalism. Lalduhoma also paid homage to workers who lost their lives in a railway bridge collapse, acknowledging their sacrifice towards achieving a greater vision for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)