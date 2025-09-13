Left Menu

Mizoram Celebrates Historic Connection to India's Railway Network

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma marked a historic day as the state joined the Indian railway network. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first railway line, connecting Aizawl with Delhi. The CM highlighted the project's significance, promoting economic resilience, integration, and acknowledging the contributions of workers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:16 IST
Mizoram Celebrates Historic Connection to India's Railway Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma hailed the state's entry onto the national railway map as a transformative milestone, emphasizing its long-term socio-economic benefits. His remarks came during the inauguration of Mizoram's first railway line and the launching of the state's inaugural Rajdhani Express, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Lalduhoma celebrated the new railway line as a technical marvel that transcends beyond mere infrastructure development. He lauded its role in fostering national integration, economic resilience, and investment in the future of Mizoram's children. The 51.38 km stretch of railway represents a triumph over challenging terrain.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his commitment to North Eastern development and cooperative federalism. Lalduhoma also paid homage to workers who lost their lives in a railway bridge collapse, acknowledging their sacrifice towards achieving a greater vision for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

 India
2
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.

India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s...

 Global
3
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.

Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal ...

 India
4
Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025