EIB Grants €80M Loan to CAF for Innovation in Sustainable Urban Mobility

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an €80 million loan agreement with Compañía Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) to support its ambitious research, development and innovation (RD&I) programme, aimed at modernising urban and interurban mobility across Europe.

CAF, a global provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, designs and manufactures trains, trams, and buses, with a growing focus on sustainable, digital, and energy-efficient technologies. The new financing agreement underscores Europe’s drive to accelerate the green and digital transition in the transport sector.

Driving Innovation in Transport

The RD&I programme will be carried out at CAF’s research centres in Spain and Poland, and will focus on:

Digitalisation of transport systems, including smart connectivity and predictive maintenance.

Autonomous mobility solutions , supporting the development of driverless technologies for trains and buses.

Energy efficiency improvements, ensuring trains and buses consume less energy and produce fewer emissions.

By investing in these areas, CAF aims to accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector, a cornerstone of economic growth and a key driver in reducing Europe’s carbon footprint.

Strengthening EU Competitiveness

The project is expected to boost European industrial competitiveness by positioning CAF at the forefront of transport innovation. It also aims to create skilled jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and digital services, ensuring the EU remains a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.

The RD&I efforts will not only improve CAF’s product portfolio but also address the growing market demand for advanced, climate-friendly transport infrastructure, both in urban and interurban contexts.

Aligned with EIB’s Strategic Roadmap

The financing is closely tied to the EIB Group’s 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap, which identifies technological innovation, cohesion, and environmental sustainability as three of its eight core priorities.

In the field of innovation, the project contributes to TechEU, the EIB’s flagship initiative to accelerate EU innovation and competitiveness. TechEU aims to mobilise €250 billion in investments by 2027 to support startups, scale-ups, and pioneering companies across Europe.

A Step Toward Greener and Smarter Mobility

By enabling CAF to advance its RD&I programme, the loan will help Europe’s transport sector meet the twin challenges of decarbonisation and digitalisation. Modern, energy-efficient trains and buses will play a vital role in reducing emissions, alleviating congestion, and improving the overall quality of urban life.

This financing also supports the EU’s climate neutrality goals under the European Green Deal and strengthens cohesion by fostering innovation and job creation across Spain and Poland.

Looking Ahead

As demand for sustainable transport grows, CAF’s RD&I programme — supported by the EIB’s investment — is expected to deliver long-term benefits not only for the company but also for European citizens. With trains and buses forming the backbone of urban mobility, advancements in autonomous technology, digital systems, and energy efficiency will help shape the cities of the future.