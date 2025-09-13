Left Menu

Myntra's Stellar Profit Surge in FY25

Myntra Designs Private Limited experienced a remarkable profit increase in FY25, reaching Rs 548.3 crore from Rs 30.9 crore the previous year. The company's revenue also grew by 18%, climbing from Rs 5,121.8 crore in FY24 to Rs 6,042.7 crore in FY25, highlighting its strong market presence.

Myntra Designs Private Limited has reported a substantial rise in its consolidated profit, achieving Rs 548.3 crore for the financial year ending March 2025. The fashion and lifestyle e-commerce giant's profit was a significant leap from the Rs 30.9 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year, according to data from Tofler.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Myntra's operational revenue also saw robust growth, increasing by 18%. This rise took the revenue figures from Rs 5,121.8 crore in the fiscal year 2024 to Rs 6,042.7 crore in FY25, showcasing the company's expanding market footprint and consumer reach.

The latest financial statistics reflect Myntra's innovative strategies and expanding consumer base, firmly establishing its dominance in the e-commerce sector. The company's performance is a testament to the burgeoning demand in fashion and lifestyle markets, which continues to drive profitability and growth.

