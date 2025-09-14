Tragic Highway Collision Claims 15 Lives in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

A tragic accident on Saturday claimed the lives of 15 people in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, as confirmed by the state's secretary of public security. The deadly collision occurred on the highway linking Merida to Campeche.

Among the vehicles involved were a trailer, a car, and a taxi, all of which resulted in fatalities. The accident drew an immediate response from local authorities as Yucatan's Governor, Joaquin Diaz Mena, issued a statement expressing condolences and affirming the support for the victims' families.

Governor Diaz Mena stated, "We express our solidarity and support to the affected families during this painful moment." He reassured that emergency, security, and health services have been mobilized to offer immediate assistance in handling the aftermath of the tragic event.